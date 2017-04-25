Subway Sleuths: Using NYC’s complicated mass transit system to teach students with Autism

New York City’s Mass Transit system is a complicated maze of buses and subways that’s being used as a teaching tool for young students diagnosed with Autism.

The New York Transit Museum and its Subway Sleuths program were honored at the White House for their effectiveness in promoting learning and life skills in young people by engaging them in creative youth-development programs. The after-school program received the 2016 National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award, the nation’s highest honor for these programs.

http://www.nytransitmuseum.org/learn/subwaysleuths/

On May 1st, 2017, the Transit Museum will host a forum to help others explore how to design positive and impactful programs for people living with ASD.

For Registration Details:

http://www.nytransitmuseum.org/symposium

Autism Stats:

http://www.autism-society.org/what-is/