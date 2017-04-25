Second Long Island camp employee charged with sex crimes involving children

WANTAGH, N.Y. –– Suffolk police have arrested a Long Island camp counselor for sex crimes involving children on Monday, officials said, months after another employee was indicted for preying on teenage campers for more than a decade.

Jay Marcello, 25, who worked as a camp counselor for Kenwal Day Camp for the last seven years, was arrested for having inappropriate conversations with campers of various ages and inappropriately touching 14-year-old campers between July and August 2016, police said.

He was caught at Sand Hill Road and Wantagh Avenue in Wantagh at 7 a.m. Monday as he was driving to Nassau County BOCES Rosemary Kennedy Center where he is employed as a substitute teaching assistant, according to authorities.

A joint investigation with the FBI and Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office was launched after the October 2016 indictment of Keith Meyn, 34, an employee at Kenwal Day Camp. Meyn, who most recently worked as a director of maintenance operations at the camp, was charged with multiple sex abuse charges and 100 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Marcello was charged with eight counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of sex abuse and one count of dissemination indecent material to minors.

He will have his arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday.

Authorities believe there are more victims and are asking them to come forward — even if the crimes happened years ago. Anyone who may be a victim or have information about this case is asked to call the Computer Crimes Unit at 631-852-6279.