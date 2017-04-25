Rain, possibility of thunderstorms in tri-state prompts coastal flood advisory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Cool, wet weather with a possibility of thunderstorms is making a return to the tri-state area Tuesday and Wednesday, prompting locals to break out their umbrellas and weather advisors to warn of coastal flooding.

Showers are expected to increase through Tuesday, and linger into Wednesday.

City dwellers should see light rain during the morning commute before a break, then the rain will make a triumphant return just in time for the afternoon commute, when heavy downpours and thunderstorms are possible.

Rain is forecast to wind down late Tuesday, before on-and-off showers fall through the first half of Wednesday.

When all is said and done, 1 to 2 inches is expected in NYC.

Rain is expected to develop overnight and become steadier and heavier Tuesday. Chilly, onshore winds will keep temps below average Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/osHfm4gYf1 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) April 24, 2017

A coastal flood advisory will be issued from 6 to 10 p.m. in parts of Staten Island, Brooklyn and southern Queens, and from 10 p.m. through 1 a.m. Wednesday in southern Westchester, the Bronx, northwestern Suffolk County and northern Nassau County, according to the National Weather Service.

There is no significant threat to life at this time, and impact on property is expected to be minimal, but minor coastal flooding around high tide is expected, the weather service states.

Tides are expected to be 1 to 1.5 feet above "astronomical tides," as well as flooding of the "most vulnerable" shore roads as well as basements, according to the weather service.

Despite the wet weather, temperatures will remain spring-like.

Highs Tuesday will only reach the low- to mid-50s, but get up to the mid-60s Wednesday.

Clouds may linger into Thursday, but eventually clear, making for a gorgeous day with highs in the low-70s.