Queens man pleads guilty in strangulation death of 8-year-old son

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens — A Fresh Meadows, Queens man has pleaded guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the strangulation death of his young son, Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown announced Tuesday.

The man was identified as 44-year-old Boujeke Kenmoe, of Underhill Avenue.

His 8-year-old son, Jerry Kenmoe, was found dead in the family’s home in June 2014, after the father called 911 around 10:10 p.m. to request an ambulance for himself and the little boy.

When police and medical personnel arrived they discovered the child dead on a bed with marks on his neck. The father was on the floor with self-inflicted cuts to his own wrist.

Kenmoe pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter Tuesday before Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise, who said he will sentence Kenmoe to 23 years in prison to be followed by five years’ post release supervision.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 23, 2017.

“The defendant has now admitted his guilt in this horrifying case,” District Attorney Brown said. “A father is supposed to protect and teach his son, but in this demented reality the defendant wrapped his hands around the youngster’s neck and choked the life from his defenseless child. The defendant will have plenty of time to think about this incomprehensible act when he is sentenced to a lengthy term of incarceration.”