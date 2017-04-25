LIRR suspends westbound service from Penn Station amid tunnel power problems

NEW YORK — The MTA is urging commuters to anticipate delays and cancellations for the Tuesday evening commute in and out of Penn Station.

Westbound service to Penn Station is currently suspended.

Officials say there is reduced rail capacity on the Long Island Rail Road, NJ Transit and Amtrak in and out of New York Penn Station because of an overhead electrical problem in one of the four tunnels.

Due to crowding conditions in Penn Station, the NYPD temporarily restricted access into the train station. By 6 p.m., the restriction was lifted.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring tickets on the E train at Sutphin/Archer, Union Turnpike, 71st Avenue and Penn Station as well as on the 7 train at at 61st Street, Woodside and between Penn Station and Atlantic Terminal on the no. 2 and 3 trains.

Customers can also take the subway to Atlantic Terminal for additional service to Jamaica.

PATH is cross-honoring NJ Transit ticket holders at 33rd Street and Newark Penn Station.

NJ Transit commuters leaving Penn Station should expect delays up to 45 minutes.

It was not immediately clear when service will be fully restored.

Tuesday’s incident is one of several train problems to plague the train system in the last month.

Just the day before, track maintenance snared the evening commute while last week a disabled train halted NJ Transit for hours.

Passengers with travel plans can use the Amtrak smart phone app or visit their website for information on train status and refunds.

This is a developing story; check back for updates