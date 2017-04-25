PHOTOS: 2 men sought in shooting that injured 2, including innocent bystander near Battery Park

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan – Cops are looking for two persons of interest wanted in connection to a shooting that wounded two people, including an innocent bystander, near Battery Park Monday afternoon.

Gunfire erupted on Washington Street and Battery Place around 3:10 p.m. when two men got into a heated dispute over scalped ticket sales and one of them fired his gun, police said.

A woman, 34, an innocent bystander, was walking down Washington Street when she was hit in the ankle by a stray bullet, officials said. A man, 40, was grazed by a bullet in his stomach. His relationship the violence is unclear.

Felix Okema, who works with the younger victim at a non-profit, said she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“She was my co-worker. She was probably coming from her lunch break also and she happen to get hurt in the cross fire,” Okema said.

The woman was taken to a hospital. Her wounds were not deemed life-threatening.

After the shooting, police pulled over a man for driving erratically on the Brooklyn Bridge. They learned the driver, who had a suspended license, was taking a man a hospital to be treated for a graze wound to the torso.

NYPD Chief William Aubry said on Monday afternoon that detectives are questioning “many people,” including witnesses and potential persons of interest. He said it appears there was a single shooter involved.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.

Police released images and descriptions of person of interest, both who appear to be between 30 and 40 years of age. One of the men has a heavy build and was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket, red plaid shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. The other is bald and was wearing a blue sweat shirt, blue jeans, multi-colored sneakers and carrying a tan backpack.

Shootings are almost unheard of in Battery Park, but violence related to ticket sales is not. PIX11 News has been reporting for years how hawkers have sold tickets for the free Staten Island Ferry, the Statue of Liberty and other attractions for inflated prices.

Last year, a tourist suffered a fractured skull when he was punched by a ticket scalper at the Whitehall Ferry Terminal. After that, the NYPD announced a permanent Police and Parks Department detail in Battery Park.

To date, those officers have made dozens of arrests in an effort to crackdown on the con artists preying on tourists visiting downtown.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).