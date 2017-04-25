Need to go potty? Proposed bill allows NYC businesses to open bathroom doors to public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – NYC small businesses can have their fines forgiven if they throw open their doors, giving anyone a potty pass in a bill introduced Monday.

Currently, small business owners can rack up fines for everything from failing to recycle to not displaying prices. Fines range from $25 to $250. Under Councilwoman Inez Barron's proposal, the fines get waived as long as the door to the loo is open for all.

"Oh my God!" said two New Hampshire tourists when asked about where they'd been taking care of business. "We just keep going back to our hotel!"

Workers rushing to their jobs confided there are only two toilets for them: at work and at home. Some even say no coffee or water during the day to make sure they never get caught in a tight spot.

"My secret is to just hold it 'til I get home!" said Keyla Mendez of Midwood when asked if it's easy to find a place in NYC to go pee. "No! It's not always the easiest, not always the cleanest. Stores say they don't have a bathroom, you can't use it."

But life-long New Yorker Laura Bonarrigo quipped: "You just walk into a hotel lobby like you own it."

Not so fast, says Consumer Affairs, responsible for enforcing those fines. It sends the wrong message to businesses.