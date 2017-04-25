2 men allegedly rape woman inside Williamsburg portable bathroom: police sources

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn –– Two men allegedly pulled a woman into a portable bathroom on a Brooklyn street then sexually assaulted her Monday evening, police sources told PIX11 News.

The victim, 26, was walking in the 100 block of Banker Street in Williamsburg around 6 p.m. when two men in their early 20s asked her for directions, according to sources. They then pulled her into the portable bathroom where they allegedly attacked her, sources said.

The pair ran away toward Meserole Street, sources said. The victim is recovering at a hospital.

Two men are in custody, but there have been no arrests.