THE BRONX — A man was stabbed in the chest near Yankee Stadium Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The attack happened about 2:15 p.m. near East 161st Street and River Avenue. Police said the victim, identified as a man in his 20s, was stabbed in the chest and was bleeding heavily when officers arrived.

He was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

A second man fled the scene, police said. No arrests have been made.

It’s unknown what sparked the violent confrontation.