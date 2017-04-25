Hundreds gather to say goodbye to FDNY firefighter William Tolley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHPAGE, N.Y. — The sad goodbye to firefighter William Tolley continued Tuesday night.

Hundreds of mourners packed the Chapy and Sons Funeral Home in Bethpage, Long Island.

Tolley died last week when he fell from the roof of a 5-story building while battling a fire in Ridgewood, Queens. He is survived by his wife Marie and 8-year-old daughter Bella.

"Every family that joins the department finds out in times of trouble there are thousands of people there to help them," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

Tolley, 42, was assigned to Ladder 135 and was a 14 year veteran of the FDNY.

A wake will continue for Tolley Wednesday afternoon and evening. The funeral is scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Martin of Tours Church.