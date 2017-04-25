Harlem mom claims rooftop construction is leaking tar into her apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — A Harlem mother claims construction on the roof of her building is leaking tar into her apartment through the vents and walls.

"Basically tar started leaking from the roof into my apartment," said Taylor about her 111th Street apartment. "I have a small child in my house and the house smells like gas."

The tar is just feet away from where her 4-year-old daughter sleeps.

PIX11 reached out to management company Manhattan North Management where a spokesperson said "construction was part of a renovation project replacing the roof, the elevators, the kitchen, the bathrooms, etc. Communication is key for us. We were notified of the problems. And we took care of it."

