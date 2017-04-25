Ex-NYPD cops, former prosecutor arrested in gun-licensing probe

NEW YORK — A former NYPD lieutenant, two former police officers and a lawyer who once worked as a prosecutor have been arrested in a federal gun licensing probe. Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim in Manhattan plans to detail the case at a news conference Tuesday.

Authorities say the defendants fast-tracked gun licenses and investigations.

They say the incentives included tickets to Broadway shows and sporting events; sports memorabilia; an $8,000 watch; and cash hidden in magazines.

The lawyer had clients on Long Island.

The arrests are part of an ongoing probe that led to a shake-up of the NYPD’s licensing division last year.

The NYPD said it will comment at the 11 a.m. news conference. Refresh this page, or go to the PIX11 Facebook page, to watch.