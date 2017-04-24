Police find adorable goats; patrol with them in the backseat

Baaaaaad boys, baaaaaad boys, watcha gonna do, watcha gonna do when police find you?

Police in a Maine town picked up two small goats on Sunday and turned to Facebook to find their owner.

“Got goats? We do, and they do not belong to us,” the Belfast Police Department posted on Facebook.

Sergeant Fitzpatrick with the department spent the day with the goats.

“Though he is thankful for the company on this cool Sunday morning, he would gladly return them to their owners,” the Belfast Police Department posted on Facebook. “He is running out of vegetables to feed them.”

He took them to stretch of harbor for a walk and to eat some greens at some point in the day before heading back out on patrol with the goats. Sgt. Fitzpatrick later found out the goats names – Louis and Mowgli – after their owner turned up.

“Alas, all good things come to an end,” the department posted on Facebook. “Perhaps in the next budget year we can inquire as to getting some patrol goats.”