She’s turning lunch into an art form. Jeni Culen, founder of Dear Jeni, creates themed lunches which are not only edible but look good. Her creative work started as a way to get her young daughter to eat more and try new food. As soon as the Long Island mom saw that it was working, she found ways to upgrade her ideas. You can see more of her work online and on social media.

