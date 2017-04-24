Information center opening in May for next phase of Second Avenue Subway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — The Q line will head up Second Avenue to 125th Street as part of Phase Two of the project.

While a timeline has not been established yet, the MTA is moving ahead with plans.

That includes opening a community information center May 15th on 125th Street between Park and Madison Avenues.

In 2013, more than 3 years before the opening of Phase One, the original info center opened.

More than 25,000 people visited it.

Phase Two is currently in the design phase. The funding has not been worked out.