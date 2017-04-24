Harlem residents worry about leaking, gaping hole in lobby ceiling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — Residents of the Lexington Houses say they don't feel the ceiling in the lobby of their building is safe.

"Since 2014 the ceiling in the lobby has been leaking," Margie Torres told PIX11. "Every year, they have an inspection the cover it. It leaks again."

Torres showed PIX11 videos of families trying to dodge pools of water in the 99th Street building in Harlem.

The night before PIX11 visited the building, Torres said the ceiling collapsed.

"Instead of them fixing it they let it get bigger and bigger," said Torres.

A New York Housing Authority spokesperson told PIX11 "Every NYCHA family deserves to live in a well maintained home. We can and must do better. Staff repaired the leak today and will complete repairs on the lobby ceiling tomorrow.”

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook.

Sent from my iPhone