EXCLUSIVE: CVS loss prevention agent accused of sexually assaulting several women: police sources

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn — A loss prevention agent at a Brooklyn CVS used his position to sexually assault women, police sources said.

Jose E. Ramos, 29, is accused of confronting a woman he suspected of shoplifting on March 15, inside a CVS at 411 Ditmas Ave. and ordering her to a back office, police sources said.

Once inside, he allegedly coerced her to let him take nude photos of her and touch her genitals so he wouldn’t call police.

Ramos allegedly made the woman sign a document that said “if she went to police about the incident, he could sue her and have her arrested,” a law enforcement source said.

The woman filed a police report the next day, prompting an investigation.

The suspect turned himself into Brooklyn Special Victims detectives Monday and allegedly admitted to the incident.

After the interrogation, investigators allegedly found three additional written statements by women who were also coerced by Ramos.

Investigators were searching for information about the women late Monday, sources said.

Ramos is charged with forcible touching, coercion and sex abuse and is expected to be arraigned in criminal court on Tuesday, sources said.