Beer thieves smash man in face with block of concrete in Bronx

PORT MORRIS, the Bronx —A group of beer thieves smashed a man in the face with a block of concrete, police officials said Monday.

Three men snuck through a hole in the fence of a Port Morris CSX train yard around 12:40 a.m. on April 19 to steal several cases of beer, an NYPD spokesperson said. A fourth man in a cab pulled up and the men began to load the beer into the cab.

All four men fled when a 38-year-old CSX agent showed up, police said.

The CSX agent and his partner were taking an inventory of the beer cases at the yard when someone smashed the 38-year-old CSX agent in the face with a block of concrete, police said. He refused medical attention at the scene, but he was later treated for lacerations at a New Jersey hospital.

Police have asked for help identifying two of the culprits who were caught on surveillance video. Officials described the first man as being about 5 feet 6 inches tall. He’s in his early mid-20’s and was last seen wearing a shirt with a large decal and lettering, and a backwards baseball cap.

The second man was also described as being about 5 feet 6 inches tall. He has a beard and was last seen wearing a baseball cap backwards.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).