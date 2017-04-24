Amtrak maintenance work to create rush hour delays between New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK — The MTA is urging Amtrak customers to prepare for delays during the Monday evening rush hour due to track maintenance.

Officials say customers using the Northeast Corridor will experience delays entering and leaving New York Penn Station. The delays come as crews inspect tracks and perform maintenance work.

“Amtrak regrets any inconvenience,” a statement from the MTA read Monday afternoon.

Passengers are urged to check their train’s status or review refund information using Amtrak’s website or mobile app.

It was not immediately clear how long the inspections will run.

