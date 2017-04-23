Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Central Islip

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — A woman was arrested in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Suffolk County Sunday morning.

Police say Jose Lino Martinez, 44, was crossing Suffolk Avenue near Applegate Drive in Central Islip around 4:30 a.m. when he was struck by a car. The car did not stop.

The victim was rushed to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.

Major Case Unit detectives arrested and charged Vierka Batista-Coronado, 33, with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

The Central Islip resident will be held overnight at the Fourth Precinct for arraignment at the First District Court Monday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.