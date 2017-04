ORCHARD BEACH, the Bronx — The NYPD’s harbor unit are at Orchard Beach in the Bronx to help a beached whale.

The whale was stranded at the shore around noon Sunday.

#beachedwhale #orchardbeach #thebronx A post shared by Sergio Oquendo (@sirgeeoooooh) on Apr 23, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.