Unidentified man dies from gunshot wounds to head, chest in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — An unidentified man was shot to death in a Far Rockaway park Saturday night, an NYPD spokesman said.

Officials rushed to in Bayswater Park after the NYPD’s ShotSpotter system picked up the sound of shots fired, police officials said. Responding officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the Queens Park. Police have not yet identified the victim of the fatal shooting.

No arrests have been made, police said. Officials did not immediately have any information on what led to the fatal shooting.

The ShotSpotter system, which led police to the victim, uses audio sensors to help police respond to shootings throughout the city.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).