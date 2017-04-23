News Closeup for Sunday, April 23, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis is the only Republican woman elected in New York City and was recognized by the Conservative Political Action Conference as one of the nation’s top 10 conservative rising stars under the age of 40.

Marvin sits down with the assemblywoman to talk about issues facing New York City and whether she is considering a possible run for mayor.

***

U.S. Holocaust Remembrance Day

It’s now been 72 years since the liberation of the Nazi death camps.

On April 24, people around the world will pause to remember the 11 million victims — six million of them Jews – who died at the hands of the Nazi regime.

Holocaust Remembrance Day reflects on one the darkest chapters in the history of mankind, a chapter the world should never be allowed to forget.

Marvin Scott speaks with Sally Frishberg, a Holocaust survivor and Bill Tingling, an activist who created the nationwide “Words of Bonds” project whose aim is to spread message of tolerance and empathy through education.