New Yorkers celebrate Earth Day at 1 Hotel in Brooklyn Bridge Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN BRIDGE PARK, Brooklyn — A rainy day at Brooklyn Bridge park didn't stop these yoga warriors from enjoying earth day on the rooftop of 1 Hotel.

While closer to earth there was a local marketplace at this new Brooklyn Bridge park hotel with more than 20 ecologically friendly Brooklyn based vendors selling products, sips and snacks.

"1 hotel was born to be sustainable so this is our day," Barry Sternlicht, the founder of Starwood Capital told PIX11, explaining why his new hotel in Brooklyn Bridge Park was hosting so many activities to celebrate the earth.

There was a display to fish for solutions to stop people from using plastic bottles:

"We're doing this to create awareness about wrong plastic, single use plastic," Nadine Overbeeke, a spokeswoman for Dopper, told PIX11.

When PIX11 asked 7-year-old Antonio Peters what is the best part of Earth Day, he responded: "That you can recycle everything on earth and make community clean."

And while this PIX11 reporter enjoyed some fried Earth Day donuts, with dulce de leche and an Earth Day honey glaze, others found some great ice cream was the best way to celebrate this earth day:

"I have my family here and we are enjoying the ambience," Nayobi Perdomo, an ice cream lover, told PIX11.