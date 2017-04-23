Man holds sharp object to cab driver’s neck in new video released by NYPD

SOUTH BRONX — Police released surveillance video Sunday of a man robbing a 55-year-old livery cab driver in the South Bronx.

The culprit got into the livery cab at 948 Prospect Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. on April 17, police said. He asked the driver to take him to an intersection just blocks away.

When they pulled up at Jackson Avenue between East 158 Street and East 160 Street, the culprit leaned over and placed an unknown sharp object to the driver’s neck, police said. The driver handed cash over to the cab passenger.

The culprit also took the driver’s cell phone from the car’s center console before fleeing on foot toward East 158th Street, police said.

The NYPD has asked for help identifying the man. He’s about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with short black hair and brown eyes. The man was last seen wearing a red shirt and jeans.

The victim was not injured in the incident, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).