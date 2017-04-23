Husband and wife fatally struck by drunk driver in Nassau County

MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY —A man and his wife, both 77 years old, were fatally struck by a drunk driver in Massapequa Park on Saturday night.

The couple were hit while trying to cross Merrick Road around 8:10 p.m. were hit by a Ford Explorer, police said. They were rushed to a local hospital, but did not survive.

Police arrested the driver, 63-year-old John Hartwig, at the scene. He was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

Hartwig is scheduled to be arraigned in Hempstead on Sunday.

Police have not released the names of the victims.