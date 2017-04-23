Campbell’s recalls chicken soup with no allergy information on label

Campbell Soup Company recalled approximately 4,185 pounds of chicken soup products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S.D.A announced.

The soup contains milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. Campbell’s recalled their 18.6-oz. cans of “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta.” The recalled cans have a best-by date of Feb. 13, 2019 and bear establishment number “EST. 4R” on the bottom of the cans.

Campbell’s received multiple consumer complaints of the wrong product noticed inside the cans. The products were labeled as “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta” but actually contained “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Italian-Style Wedding Spinach & Meatballs in Chicken Broth” soup.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.