Animal Adventure Park to bring back Giraffe Cam for April’s fans

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — The internet’s favorite giraffe is making a triumphant return.

Animal Adventure Park posted to Facebook Sunday afternoon that they’re bringing back their Giraffe Cam for people to watch April, Oliver and their calf.

“The Giraffe Cam is not gone forever!” the post read.

The upstate New York zoo will announce this week what days and times you can view the giraffe family.

There will also be a permanent camera in the yard.

April’s fans left thousands of comments on the post, thanking the zoo for returning April to their lives.

“So happy to know that the giraffe cam is not gone forever!!! I think many of us are having withdrawals,” said Amy Worth.

Lynne Taylor wrote “I never thought I’d suffer withdrawal from a family of giraffes, but I am.”

The zoo will also be announcing the calf’s name around May 1.

People can participate in the naming process by visiting nameaprilscalf.com. Entries are $1 and funds will be split between the Giraffe Conservation Efforts, Ava’s Little Heroes and improving Animal Adventure Park.