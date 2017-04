HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx — A 3-month-old baby boy died late Saturday after his mother found him unresponsive, police said.

Mark Ruane’s mother called 911 just after 11:30, police said. Officials rushed to the Ogden Avenue apartment to help. The baby was taken to Bronx Lebanon Hospital, but he did not survive.

The medical examiner did not immediately determine a cause of death. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma.