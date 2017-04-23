5 injured as fire rips through Jamaica home

JAMAICA, Queens — Firefighters are battling a fire tearing through a Jamaica home.

The blaze broke out in the two-story building Sunday afternoon and quickly escalated to a 3-alarm fire, FDNY officials said.

At least five people have been injured, officials said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire.

Emergency management has advised people to expect smoke and traffic delays in area.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.