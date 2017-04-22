Trio wanted in Bronx home invasion robbery of 21-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOXHURST, the Bronx –– Police say three armed men forced into a man's home, pistol-whipped him and stole hundreds in cash last Thursday.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. inside a residential building in the vicinity of Southern Blvd. and Louis Nine Blvd.

Cops say three men in hooded sweatshirts pushed their way in the 21-year-old victim's apartment at gunpoint and pistol-whipped him before running off with an iPhone 7 and $600 cash. The thieves then fled into a white Toyota Camry with dark tinted windows.

The victim suffered cuts to his head. He was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.

The NYPD describes one of the men as 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a green hoodie and black pants. The second robber appears to be between 20 to 25 years old, light-skinned and was wearing a gray hoodie, a black baseball cap, a black shirt and yellow and black shorts. The third thief is light-skinned and was seen wearing a green hoodie and tan khaki pants.

Cops released surveillance video and photos in hopes the public can identify the men.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)