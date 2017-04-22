NYC joins cities around the world marching to defend science

NEW YORK — New York has joined cities around the world where people are marching to defend scientific work from attacks including U.S. government budget cuts.

In Manhattan, the March for Science — overlapping with Earth Day — began with a late morning rally near Columbus Circle at Central Park West.

Thousands of participants then walked down Broadway to midtown Manhattan, close to Times Square.

Scientists and their supporters say they’re worried about political involvement in science that rejects, for instance, climate change and the safety of vaccines. Activists say the immigration policies of the Trump administration could keep some foreign scientists from working in the United States.

Other cities staging marches include Washington, Berlin, London and Sidney, plus hundreds of smaller communities.