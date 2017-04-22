‘Happy Days’ star Erin Moran dead at 56

INDIANA — Erin Moran, who played Joanie Cunningham on “Happy Days” and its spinoff “Joanie Loves Chachi” has died, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

She was 56.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Moran was found by Harrison County dispatch officers in Indiana responding to an “unresponsive female” report.

Officers identified Moran and she pronounced dead at the scene, a Harrison County Sheriff official confirmed. The cause of her death has not yet been revealed.

Moran is probably most famously known as her character Joanie, the younger sister of Ron Howard’s character.

The role continued in 1982 with Scott Baio in “Joanie Loves Chachi.” The show only lasted one season.

She later landed roles on “Murder, She Wrote,” “Desperation Boulevard,” and “Celebrity Fit Club.”

In 2013, despite reports that she would be reunited with former Happy Days co-stars Henry Winkler, Ron Howard, and Scott Baio in the fourth season of Arrested Development, she did not appear in the revamped Netflix series.