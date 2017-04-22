FDNY sets up foundation for daughter of William Tolley, firefighter killed in Queens fire

NEW YORK – The FDNY has set up a foundation in memory of William Tolley after he suffered a fatal fall during a fire in Queens earlier this week.

The Fire Department’s non-profit page “FDNY Foundation”posted details of the fund on their social media accounts, accompanied with a picture Tolley, his wife and young daughter Isabella Saturday morning.

Please help us honor Firefighter William N. Tolley. https://t.co/CFu3cn8R89 (Select the "William N. Tolley's Children's Educational Fund.") pic.twitter.com/8EMLd6rxsQ — FDNY Foundation (@FDNYFoundation) April 22, 2017

All of the contributions made to Firefighter William N. Tolley’s Children’s Educational Fund will go directly to support the firefighter’s 8-year-old daughter. Click here to donate.

A 14-year veteran, Tolley fell from the top of a five-story apartment building Thursday while responding to a fire that had broken out in a second-floor dwelling. He was taken to a hospital where he perished.

On Friday, plans for his funeral and wake were announced. More details can be found here.

Tolley was remembered by colleagues, friends and neighbors as a “hero” who was “always joking around, always smiling.”