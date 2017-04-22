× Cops arrest man wanted for attempted rape at Shops at Columbus Circle

MIDTOWN, Manhattan – Police have arrested a man who they believe tried to rape a woman inside a bathroom at the Shops at Columbus Circle. NYPD said Saturday.

It happened around 10 a.m. inside 10 Columbus Circle. Police say the suspect took the escalator to the second floor, went into the women’s restroom and climbed under a stall door where he stood in front of an 18-year-old victim and exposed his underwear.

The woman screamed and the suspect fled in an unknown direction. There were no reported injuries in the incident.

Ibrahima Barry, 24, was later caught and charged with attempted rape, police said.