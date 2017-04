Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. — Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Massapequa Saturday evening, authorities confirm.

It happened just around 8:10 p.m. in the area of Merrick Road and Park Boulevard.

Details on the pedestrians' conditions are not known at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates