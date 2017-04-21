Who was FDNY firefighter William Tolley?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE, Queens – William Tolley served 14 years for the New York City Fire Department before falling to his death during a Queens blaze Thursday afternoon.

Tolley, 42, was on the roof of the five-story apartment building during a fire that started in a second floor apartment just before 2:30 p.m. when he fell, according to Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro. He was rushed to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he died.

The veteran firefighter leaves behind his 8-year-old daughter Bella, his wife Marie, his brother Bobbie, and both of his parents.

At the hospital, Mayor Bill de Blasio gave his condolences to Tolley's family Thursday night.

"A man dedicated to protecting others gave his life to this work and, like all members of the FDNY, understood every single day he was putting his life on the line, but he did it willingly in service of others," de Blasio said. "Today, he made the ultimate sacrifice. Our hearts go out to his family."

Tolley is the 1,147th FDNY member to die in the line of duty. He spent the entirety of his nearly 15-year career at Ladder 135 and Engine 286 in Glendale, Queens.

When Tolley wasn't saving lives and extinguishing fires, he played drums for the heavy metal band "Internal Bleeding."

The Long Island-based rockers, whose Facebook page surpasses 52,000 fans, have been inundated with condolences from all over. They released a statement, remembering Bill – the "heartbeat of the band."

"There are ZERO WORDS to describe the loss. He was a good, decent and honorable man who loved his friends, his family and the people he served. There will never be another like him. There are no words to describe the utter sadness and despair we feel right now. We love you Bill."

A fellow bandmate told the Daily News they will go on and release their latest single "Final Justice."

The decision comes after a conversation he had with Tolley on Thursday, before the fatal fall, regarding his busy FDNY schedule and how the band must "carry on."

The band is scheduled to go on a nationwide tour next month, kicking off in South Carolina. There is no word yet on if the tour will still happen.