Watch the last hours of the giraffe cam starring April and her new baby

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe became an internet sensation as the world watched for her to give birth, live on camera, at an upstate New York zoo, but after months of peering into her stall, viewers will have to say goodbye to her.

The giraffe cam at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville will go dark at 4:30 p.m. ET Friday. The zoo had long planned to end the livestream — which garnered easily hundreds of thousands of simultaneous views at any given time — days after April gave birth.

“We will all be there to say goodbye,” the zoo said.

The stream has been live since the beginning of February when the zoo gave a peak into April’s stall as she moved toward labor. This calf is her fourth; it’s her mate Oliver’s first. She finally gave birth the morning of April 15 and the entire experience was streamed out live.

No word yet if the giraffe cam will be restored in the future, but the zoo said it will announce next week when and how viewers can check on the baby — who, by the way, is still unnamed.

A contest is underway to name the calf, with votes costing $1 each. The money raised will be split among the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, Ava’s Little Heroes, and Animal Adventure Park.

As of Wednesday, these names were at the top of the list:

Unity

Patches

Apollo

Patch

Peter

Harpur

Geoffrey

Noah

Ollie

