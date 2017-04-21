Several subway lines experiencing delays, service changes due to power outage

MANHATTAN – A power outage at a Manhattan train station is causing system wide subway issues during the Friday morning commute.

The MTA says a loss of power at the Seventh Avenue-53rd Street station is prompting the service changes.

For the latest transit information, refer to http://www.MTA.info. The following train lines are impacted by the power outage:

There is B no train service between Brighton Beach and Bedford Pk Blvd in both directions.

Some D trains are running on the line between W 4 St-Washington Sq and 59 St-Columbus Circle in both directions.

Some northbound D trains are terminating at 34 St-Herald Sq.

E trains are running on the F line between W 4 St-Washington Sq and Jackson Hts-Roosevelt in both directions.

There is no M train service between Chambers and Forest Hills-71 Av in both directions.

Expect delays in A, B, C, D, E, F, D, E, F, J, M, N, Q and R train service in both directions.

As an alternate customers in Queens are advised to use R or No. 7 train service to/from Manhattan.

Customers are advised to plan for additional time.