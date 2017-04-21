Man attempted to rape woman inside bathroom at Shops at Columbus Circle: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Police are looking for a man who they say attempted to rape a woman inside the bathroom at the Shops at Columbus Circle Friday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. inside 10 Columbus Circle.

Police say the suspect took the escalator to the second floor, went into the women’s restroom and climbed under a stall door where he stood in front of an 18-year-old victim and exposed his underwear.

The woman screamed and the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

He was described as approximately 30-35 years of age, 5 feet 8 inches, 160 pounds, dark complexion, black hair and last seen wearing a lime green short sleeved shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.