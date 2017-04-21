Here are the places to celebrate 10th annual Record Store Day

NEW YORK — Saturday is the 10th anniversary of National Record Store Day, a day to celebrate the nearly 1,400 independently-owned record stores in the U.S. and around the world.

Record Store Day got off to a raucous start with heavy-metal band Metallica in San Francisco in 2008, but the story begins off the beaten path with an indie record store chain operator in faraway Maine.

Chris Brown from Bull Moose Music hatched the idea in 2007 for an event that started the following year with 200 stores and has grown to 1,600 participating record stores on Saturday.

Now hundreds of artists do the same all around the world — including many locations in New York.

There’s also the second annual Record Store Crawls, a 12-date tour by Warner Music that will escort participants by bus to local record stores. It kicks off Saturday in New York and will also visit Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. Performers include Savoire Adore, Craig Brown Band, Angelica Garcia and others.

Here are the stores celebrating Saturday: http://www.recordstoreday.com/Home