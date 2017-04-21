Celebrate Earth Day with ecofriendly beauty products that give back

Saturday is Earth Day and we’ve got some beauty products that are not only ecofriendly, but many of them even give back so you can not only look good but feel good when purchasing too. Here’s our girl Milly Almodovar with the good stuff.

1)Promise Organic SPF 30 Coconut Sunscreen Lotion $12.99-

We all know sunscreen is key especially now. The new Promise Organic sunscreen is among the first zinc oxide sunscreen formula to contain only all-natural and organic ingredients for safe, effective, and healthy sun protection free from any potentially harmful ingredients. The great thing about this product is that it doesn’t leave that white cast on your skin if you’re a brown girl (yay!). The packaging is made with at least 25% post-consumer recycled content, and everything is recyclable. Promise Organic is part of 1% For The Planet and donates 1% of all product sales to The Nature Conservancy (year-round).

http://www.cvs.com

2) Nubian Heritage Infused Shea Butter & Indian Hemp & Haitian Vetiver $13.89

This contains raw organic shea butter in it ‘s purest form rich Hemp Seed Oil, naturally antiseptic Neem Oil and soothing Veitver (which is also an aphrodisiac btw) to create a balancing skin treatment suitable for the entire body. Bonus, this product is not only natural but gives back. Nubian Heritage products use certified organic shea butter which is ethically sourced from 13 women co-ops in Ghana where they have community partnerships. The woman receive premium wages so they lead better lives.

https://www.vitaminshoppe.com/p/nubian-heritage-indian-hemp-haitian-infused-shea-butter-4-oz-solid/7q-1029

3) Neutrogena Naturals Purifying Facial Cleanser $7.99

Contains 90% natural ingredients including Willowbark Bionutrient salicylic Acid to remove dirt, oil, and makeup. The Neutrogena Naturals packaging is designed with the goal of minimizing the impact on the environment by using recyclable, post-consumer materials and renewable resources whenever possible. . Neutrogena Naturals supports clean water by partnering with The Nature Conservancy, a global organization dedicated to protecting natural sources of clean water for people, plants and animals

Drugstores

4))Better Skin Lava Magik Cleanser/Scrub/Mask $32 or Large $58

A daily cleanser, exfoliating scrub and revitalizing mask. This contains skin cleansing volcanic lava from France enriched with nourishing calendula, sweet orange and grapeseed oils, cucumber, parsley, and chamomile for healthy radiant, more youthful looking skin.

In honor of spring and Earth Day, The Better Skin has partnered with the nonprofit organization reTree. For every Mirakle Cream or Lava Magik purchased, reTree will plant a tree somewhere in the world…in your name.

5) Hype Nail Polish Garden Party Set $27.00

Up to 85% Natural Origin, The Big Brush covers the entire nail in one stroke and leaves no lines, Derived from potatoes and corn, this nail polish is not only naturally colorful, it’s also long lasting, quick drying and has an outstanding gloss,

(Free of Toxic Chemicals like Toluene, DBP/ Formaldehyde, Tosylamide,and Camphor.

For Earth Day they will be donating 20% of their revenue from the month of April to support the Nature Conservancy of Miami.

http://www.hypenail.com

6) Olivia Garden Healthy Hair Brushes $13.95 to $22.45

The Healthy Hair brushes are made of eco-friendly natural bamboo materials. Bamboo is a resilient 100% natural renewable resource, making these brushes not only a better choice for the environment, but a stronger, lighter and more durable alternative to wood. Traditional wooden brushes come from trees that are cut down to make consumer goods. Over time, this practice can damage the environment, natural living habitat and even contribute. to global warming

Available at Ulta. Or http://www.oliviagarden.com

7) Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Lavender Mint Moisturizing Conditioner $16.25

Formulated with a special blend of moisture-rich conditioners and natural extracts including lavender, mint and tea tree oil, Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Lavender Mint simultaneously soothes senses and strands. This brand supports Reforest action-an environmental organization that plants trees worldwide in the areas where they are needed most. Their goal is to plant 750,000 trees by the end of 2019.

http://www.paulmitchell.com