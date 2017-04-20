Woman, 23, shot in front of Staten Island convenience store

STAPLETON, Staten Island –– Police say a woman was shot to the back on Staten Island overnight.

Cops say a 23-year-old was shot in front of a convenience store in front of Broad and Cedar streets just after midnight Thursday.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where her condition is unknown at this time.

NYPD sources say a large group of men were seen running from the location after the shooting. Police did not release additional details.

