Teen suffers punctured lung in gang beatdown at Luna Park: NYPD

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn –– A teenager suffered a collapsed lung during a savage beatdown at the hands of a gang outside Luna Park over the weekend, police say.

The 16-year-old was walking in the vicinity of 3025 West 12th St. on Sunday when he got into an argument with a group of at least 10 males, police said. The dispute escalates to melee, where the group then punches and stomps the teen on the ground, according to police.

The vicious fight which is being investigated as a gang assault was recorded in a 19-second video posted to Facebook, but it’s been removed.

The child was taken to a hospital with a puncture to the lung. He has been discharged from the facility.

Sources say some of the attackers are known to the victim and are currently being sought out by police.