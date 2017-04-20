Teen arrested after man is assaulted with gardening tool in Brooklyn Chabad on Passover: police

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — A teenager has been arrested and a second person is still being sought in the robbery and attack on a man in a Brooklyn Chabad building on Passover in which a gardening tool was used, police said Thursday.

Dieuverson Caille, 16, faces charges of robbery, burglary, grand larceny, criminal possession of weapon and criminal possession of stolen property, police said. He was arrested Wednesday.

The victim, 56, was awoken from his sleep early Sunday and assaulted by two people who used a ladder to enter the third floor of a building on Avenue J in Midwood, according to police.

The building is used by a Chabad, a Jewish organization, to house people who fave fallen on hard times.

A window was broken when the assailants entered the room, where they woke the man, threatened him and demanded his property, police said.

The attackers hit the man over the head with a gardening tool, causing him to suffer lacerations, and they fled with his money, credit cards, phone and laptop, police said.

Councilman David Greenfield is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. He was especially disturbed the crime occurred during the Jewish holiday of Passover, or Pesach.

“As we celebrate Pesach, it is especially disturbing to find out that a shul’s caretaker was assaulted and that the shul was robbed during this important holiday,” Greenfield said in a statement Sunday. “It’s more important now than ever that that we unite as a community and find the hateful criminals who did this.”

It was not immediately clear if anyone was eligible for a reward following Caille’s arrest.

A second individual is still being sought, police said.