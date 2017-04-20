BASEBALL’S BACK ON PIX11: CHECK OUT THE FULL LINEUP FOR THE METS AND YANKEES

Pro-pot activists plan to hand out marijuana joints outside Capitol on ‘420’

WASHINGTON — Advocates for legalized pot plan to hand out free joints to Congressional staffers and reporters who work on Capitol Hill on Thursday, April 20th, also known as “420.”

A volunteer working for the DCMJ, a Washington group calling for cannabis to be removed from the Controlled Substances Act, takes a break for a smoke after he and friends rolled hundreds and hundreds of marijuana joints on April 13, 2017, in preparation for their April 20th (420) protest that gathers at “High Noon” at the U.S. Capitol calling on legislators to relax marijuana laws. (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

The action scheduled for Thursday afternoon is intended as a protest against federal interference with states that have legal pot.

420 is a slang term for marijuana, and the date — April 20 — is celebrated by pot users annually.

Recreational marijuana is legal in the District of Columbia as a result of a ballot initiative voters approved in 2014. Giving it away for free is also legal, so participants in Thursday’s action won’t be risking arrest.

The city government has been barred by Congress from taxing pot or regulating its sale.

Another protest is scheduled for Monday that could lead to arrests.

Activists plan to light up and smoke pot near the Capitol. Smoking in public remains illegal in Washington, although the prohibition often goes unenforced.

