Police seize 50 pounds of marijuana, arrest Bronx man day before ‘420’: NYPD

EAST BRONX — Fifty pounds of marijuana was seized and a Bronx man was arrested Wednesday — a day ahead of “420,” a holiday of sorts for pot smokers, according to the NYPD.

A search warrant was executed at a home in the 1720 block of Fowler Avenue in the Bronx around 1:30 p.m., police said.

Equipment necessary for growing marijuana plants was discovered in a “large room” on the second floor, according to police.

Four “grow rooms” were at the location, and 50 pounds of marijuana was seized, according to the NYPD.

Resident Ernest Guttilla, 48, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of marijuana, police said.

And if anyone was wondering, the plants located were #NotOregano, as the NYPD made clear in a tweet announcing the seizure.

