Move over little black dress, here is what’s in now

Spring has sprung and the fashion trends for the season are in full bloom. Celebrity stylist George Brescia shares his take on the “it” dresses and how to wear them. Check out his picks.

LOOK #1

- Blue and white stripe off-the-shoulder dress - $49.00 - Lulu's.com

- Denim ankle-strap wedge - $36.00 - Lulu's.com

- White and gold drop earrings - $29.00 - Purdy Gurl

LOOK #2

- Blush bell-sleeve dress - $42.00 - Lulu's.com

- Natural block heel strappy sandal - $49.00 - Maidden Girl

- Blush earrings - $29.00 - Purdy Gurl

- Natural light brown bag - $47.00 - Lulu's.com

LOOK #3

- Pink Geo-Print Bo & Nic Dress - $158.00 - BoandNic.com

- Pink suede heels - $99.00 - from INC at Macy's

- Pearl drop earrings - $30.00 - Purdy Gurl