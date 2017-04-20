Help fund supplies for local classrooms in underserved areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Classrooms across New York City are facing a serious emergency and teachers are turning to us for help.

Educators are being forced to reach into their own pockets to buy basic classroom supplies.Teachers have spent more than a billion dollars of their own money to make sure our children get the most out of their education.

Now, there’s a way for you to help schools in your own neighborhood with non-profit organization Donorchoose.org. It helps teachers fill the gap and get the supplies they need to give students in underserved areas the best education they can.

Click the following link for more information: https://www.donorschoose.org/