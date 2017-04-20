Firefighter critically injured after falling off roof of five-story building in Ridgewood

RIDGEWOOD, Queens — A firefighter was critically injured after falling from a Queens rooftop while battling a fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out on the second floor of an apartment located at1615 Putnam Ave in Ridgewood around 2:30 p.m.

Officials say the firefighter fell from the roof of the five-story building. By 3 p.m., the fire was under control.

The firefighter was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

